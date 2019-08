Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said cops are on the hunt for two armed men following a shootout at a condominium in the city last night. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Police are looking for two armed men who escaped during a gunfire exchange with police at a condominium in the city last night.

A third man, their accomplice, who took gunshots to his leg and torso, has been taken into custody, city police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said in a statement.

He added that a semi-automatic Heckler & Koch USP pistol and 35 9mm bullets have been seized from the scene.

MORE TO COME