Tourism contributed RM41.69b to Malaysia’s economy in Jan-June, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Malaysia has recorded RM41.69 billion in tourism revenue for the period of January to June this year, an increase of 6.8 per cent from RM39 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the number of tourist arrivals to Malaysia had also increased by 4.9 per cent to 13.35 million in the first six months this year from only 12.73 million previously.

Ten countries that contributed to the number of tourist arrivals to Malaysia are Singapore, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Brunei, India, South Korea, Philippine, Vietnam and Japan, he told a press conference on the tourism performance for January-June 2019, here today.

Mohamaddin said the five top countries that contributed to Malaysia’s tourism revenue were Singapore, China, Indonesia, Thailand and Brunei.

“Asean member countries still dominate international tourist distribution by 70 per cent, while the medium- and long-distance markets accounted for 20.8 per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively,” he said.

When asked whether the target of 28.1 million tourist arrivals for this year could be achieved, the minister said based on the positive trend and the peak season from July to September, where most people in Europe and the Middle East would go on summer holidays, it is still possible.

“It is very positive (the trend). At the moment we have over 13 million, of which is not the peak time yet for some countries for the tourists to come. We have several more months, we can achieve that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof when asked about China market, said the trend was also positive following the efforts carried out to promote the Year 2020 as the Malaysia-China tourism and cultural year.

“As part of the promotion, the minister will also visit Guangzhou in conjunction with the International Travel Fair at the end of this month,” he added. — Bernama