National Sports Day, Malaysia Sports Challenge still in plans for National Sports Month, says ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The National Sports Day (NSD) and Malaysia Sports Challenge (MySC) remain under the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) plans for the inaugural National Sports Month (NSM) celebration in October.

MYS, in a statement today, clarified that the NSM, which would begin this year, as a result of an additional initiative from NSD which is celebrated for one day in the second week of October, since 2015.

This year, the NSD would be held on October 12, while MySC which was set to be held throughout October, was the initiative which received support to make sports a culture in the corporate sector.

In enhancing NSD, MYS had listed various activities in conjunction with NSM including sports exposition and special women's convention on sports as well as a number of activities by the ministries and state governments.

Among others, private sector-government collaborations in providing free services and facilities or in the form of discounts, as well as the international or national sports programmes which were given special approval and assistance.

The statement noted that the improvements and concept changes towards the more contemporary and meeting current needs were very important top priorities of the NSM programme to ensure the “Sports for All” agenda remained relevant throughout the years.

MYS believed that NSM would be the benchmark for all ministries and government agencies to organise programmes for the people. — Bernama