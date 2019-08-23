Court sets trial dates for Ku Nan, Tan Eng Boon’s corruption case

On November 15 last year, Tengku Adnan claimed trial to receiving RM1 million from Tan through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd that was deposited into his CIMB account. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― The High Court here today set two days from September 19 for hearing of a RM1 million corruption case involving former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali fixed the date at the case management today during which the prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim while Tengku Adnan, by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan and Tan, by Faisal Moideen.

The judge also gave the prosecution till August 28 to hand over additional documents to the defence.

Earlier, Julia told the court that a number of documents related to minutes of meetings were handed to the defence.

“The defence need more time to study the documents,” she said.

Meanwhile, the DPP told reporters when met that the hearing would be extended even though the court had only set two days presently.

On August 9, Mohd Nazlan granted the prosecution's request to consolidate Tengku Adnan and Tan's cases in one trial.

On November 15 last year, Tengku Adnan claimed trial to receiving RM1 million from Tan through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd that was deposited into his CIMB account.

The bribe was allegedly an inducement to approve an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the plot ratio for the development of Lot 228, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

He is accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre branch, Level 2, Podium Block, Jalan Tun Ismail, Kuala Lumpur on December 27, 2013.

Tan, a property development company director claimed trial to bribing Tengku Adnan with RM1 million through a Public Bank cheque of Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd deposited into the latter's CIMB account. ― Bernama