Armed Forces chief: Search for two soldiers missing on Pulau Perak ongoing

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The search and rescue operation for two soldiers who went missing in Pulau Perak, Kedah, last July, is continuing but there have been no new leads, said Armed Forces Chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

“I fully understand the families’ situation, awaiting further developments on this case, and all we can do is be patient,” he said in a special interview with the media in conjunction with the 86th Armed Forces Day at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

Authorities realised that Corporal David Edmund Rapi and Lance Corporal Moses Logers of the 4th Battalion, Royal Rangers Regiment (4 RRD) based at Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis, had gone missing during a roll call on July 19.

The incident is the second case of missing soldiers on the island with the first happening on October 3, 2016 when Corporal Johbartlee Kanil, 32, from Sabah and Corporal Mohd Faizol Rosli, 29, from Kedah were reported to have fallen into the sea while collecting water.

Mohd Faizol was found by members of the navy’s Special Forces (Paskal) within 30m of Pulau Perak after four days, but Johbartlee has not been found to date. — Bernama