MAHB addressing system disruption; 500 staff deployed to assist passengers

KLIA's internet connection and flight check-in systems have been disrupted at both terminals since last night. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, August 22 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) it is in the midst of stabilising the critical passenger-facing systems at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The airport operator has deployed 500 staff to assist passengers on the ground while systems are being stabilised.

"All the critical passenger-facing systems at the KLIA second terminal and klia2, including the Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS), are fully functioning.

"Passengers are also encouraged to check-in via the respective airlines' mobile app or website," said MAHB in a statement today.

MAHB also said relevant stakeholders such as the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) and the representatives of airlines operating at KLIA, including the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) chairman have been briefed on the latest progress, updates and mitigation plans.

KLIA's internet connection and flight check-in systems have been disrupted at both terminals since last night and are affecting several airport systems such as WiFi connection, flight information display, check-in counters and baggage handling systems.

The disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

MAHB had earlier advised travellers flying out of KLIA to be at their respective terminals at least four hours ahead of departure to avoid missing their flights.

Despite the disruption, MAHB said its teams are working round the clock to rectify the problem and minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers are also advised to contact the company’s Airport CARE Ambassadors or call 03-8776 2000 if they require more information regarding flight details.