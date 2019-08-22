Driver in Bangi road rage case charged with murder

Yew was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Reuters pic

KAJANG, August 22 — An IT employee was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of one Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir over a road accident.

Yew Wei Liang, 41, clad in a T-shirt and black pants, nodded to indicate he understood the charge which was read out to him before Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris.

No plea was recorded as murder cases are heard in the High Court.

Yew is accused of having caused the death of Syed Muhammad Danial, 29, at Km 293.6 of the North-South (Kuala Lumpur-Seremban) Expressway here between 1pm and 2pm on Aug 10.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama