Under-construction wall collapses in Shah Alam, two Indonesian workers killed

SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — Two Indonesian workers died after a concrete wall under construction collapsed and crashed on them at a building site in Section U16, Denai Alam here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the two killed in the incident were Sahrullah and Mattalha, both aged 42 and from Pamekasan, Jawa Timur, Indonesia.

“The Selangor fire station received an emergency call at 4.07pm and immediately sent nine firemen in one fire engine.

“On reaching the scene, they found the two pinned under slabs of concrete from a wall being built at a drain which is also under construction,” he said in a statement here.

He said Sahrullah was freed by members of the public and was believed to have suffered serious neck injuries and broken hands.

Firemen took about 20 minutes to pull out Mattalha by using special equipment to break the concrete slab, he said. He suffered serious head injuries.

“Both victims were pronounced dead by a medical team and the case has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said. — Bernama