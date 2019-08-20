Switching parties, ex-Umno man says DAP ‘strongest’, most harmonious in Pakatan

Bazlan said DAP isn't just a party for the Chinese and Indians, but a party for all. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Datuk Bazlan Baharuddin, who quit Umno and joined DAP last Saturday, has described his new party as the strongest among the four Pakatan Harapan (PH) components.

In an interview with Sinar Harian published today, the former Gua Musang Umno Youth chief said he was criticised but does not regret his decision, adding that the DAP is not a party only for ethnic Chinese and Indians as perceived.

“It is true, there are many other choices in PH, but I had chosen DAP for a reason. I have been in the political arena for almost 15 years and I have observed all the parties.

“Among all the parties in PH, DAP is among the strongest one where its leaders do not fight among themselves. That was one of the reasons why I chose to strengthen DAP in Kelantan,” Bazlan was quoted saying.

“Moreover, the acceptance by the party members was beyond my expectation. They welcomed my participation and expressed mutual support.”

Bazlan was also reported saying DAP is not a racial party as portrayed, especially among the Malays.

“DAP is not a racial party, it is a party for all,” he was quoted saying.

Bazlan, 51, was the Umno Youth chief from 2008 to 2013.

In 2013, he had challenged Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for the Gua Musang Umno division chief position but was defeated.