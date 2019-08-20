Johor JPJ aims to raise RM1m through online bidding for vehicle plates

Johor RTD director Razali Wagiman (centre) with the special numbers from the state’s ‘JTR’ series that can be bid through the newly introduced electronic vehicle number plate bidding system. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 20 — The Johor Road Transport Department (RTD) is targeting to collect over RM1 million in revenue through its newly-launched electronic bidding for vehicle number plates starting with the “JTR” series.

“Johor is the sixth state to implement the JPJeBid system after Putrajaya, the Federal Territories, Kedah, Penang, and Sabah.

“From the past records, the department managed to collect an average of RM1 million from the states that have implemented the system and it is possible for Johor to achieve the figure as well,” state RTD director Razali Wagiman said at the JPJeBid launch in Taman Daya here today.

Razali said this electronic bidding will be held for five days starting from August 21 at 12am until August 25 at 11.59pm.

He said the results will be announced the following day after the bidding process closes on August 26.

The RTD has set the minimum starting bid for a normal number that is RM300, with a minimum 10 per cent or RM15 increase for every bid.

Bidding for numbers seen as highly in demand will start at RM20,000, with subsequent bids at RM1,000 increments.

The JPJeBid system began as a pilot project in April with the Putrajaya FC plate series, and the new format was then adopted for serial use starting with the Federal Territories, with the VDN plate series in June. This was followed by its introduction in Kedah and other states.