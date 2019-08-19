Malaysian Mensa Society to host International Board of Directors meeting in KL this Oct

The Malaysian Mensa Society will once again host Mensa International’s International Board of Directors (IBD) meeting from October 10 to 12 in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by goa_novi/Istock.com via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Malaysian Mensa Society will once again host Mensa International’s International Board of Directors (IBD) meeting from October 10 to 12 in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting, which will take place at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, will bring together international Mensa chairmen as well as hundreds of Mensa members from within Malaysia and around the world.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and connect with other members through the meeting and events surrounding it.

The IBD is considered one of the most important meetings for the Mensa community as it is where decisions will be made on how the society around the world is run.

Malaysian Mensa chairman Tan Kee Aun said there has not been a moment as important and as prestigious as this.

“To have the world recognise our capacity as a society and entrust us to host such an important event, it truly shows that the members of Mensa Malaysia are world class members.

“The society aims to continue its growth pursuing the purpose of Mensa which has three stated purposes: to identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity, to encourage research in the nature, characteristics and uses of intelligence, and to promote stimulating intellectual and social opportunities for its members,” he said in a statement.

Governance decisions including global growth efforts, trademark protection, presentations on Mensa projects around the world, the sharing of ideas and much more will be discussed and decided during this meeting.

Events running alongside the IBD 2019 include the Inaugural Mensa International Youth Festival jointly organised by the Mensa International Gifted Youth Committee, Malaysian Mensa Society and the Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival.

In addition, the Mensa International Treasure Hunt 2019 will also take place, allowing Mensa members and the public an opportunity to explore Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian Mensa Society also invites all Malaysians to participate in its admission tests and be open to the possibility of being a part of the largest High IQ society in the world.

Exclusive to Mensa members, the Mensa International Volunteers Network will bring together Mensa volunteers from around the world to share and contribute ideas and methods that can lead to the overall growth of their respective Mensa societies.

Another highlight of the event is the Malaysian Mensa’s 35th anniversary. This will be celebrated at the IBD 2019 Gala Dinner.

The celebration marks the society’s growth since its inception by Tan Sri Yong Poh Kon in 1984 as the first Asian Mensa in the world.

To find out more about the IBD 2019, visit www.ibd2019.mensa.my while information about the Malaysian Mensa Admission Test can be found at www.mensa.my/test-info