Elderly woman injured in wall collapse after explosion at home in George Town

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 18 — An elderly woman suffered multiple injuries on various parts of her body when she was believed to have been struck by a wall which collapsed, following an explosion at her apartment unit in Desa Green Apartment, Jalan Paya Terubong here today.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the woman, who is in her 60s, was at home alone during the explosion, which occurred at 8.16am.

“When the fire-fighters arrived at the scene, part of a bedroom wall had collapsed and the impact of the explosion also caused the wall of the neighbouring door house to crack,” he said.

The loss and cause of the explosion had yet to be ascertained.

He had ruled out the possibility the explosion was due to a gas cylinder because it was still in a good condition.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the police had not received report on the incident. — Bernama