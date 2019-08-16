With dry spell expected until Oct, Sarawak water authorities activate contingency plans

Stephen Rundi said authorities will deliver water using tankers in the event of disruption caused by the dry spell. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Aug 16 ― Sarawak Ministry of Utilities today said all water supply authorities have deployed strategic drought contingency plans in view of the current dry season which is expected to last until October.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said that under the plans, authorities will deliver water using tankers in the event of disruption caused by the dry spell.

“During this dry period, consumers are encouraged to conserve and use water prudently such as by reducing outdoor watering and where there are any pipe leakages, they are urged to report to the water authorities for repair to be attended to,” Rundi said.

He said the dry spell has affected several water supply areas at Telok Melano, Sri Aman, Pantu, Selangau, Penibong, Kuala Balingian and Suai under the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

He said these areas are experiencing low river level, ground water level and saline intrusion at the intakes.

“JBALB has undertaken mitigating measures such as building temporary weir or dredging near the raw water intakes to deepen the area nearby where feasible,” he added.

However, Rundi said the areas under the jurisdiction of the Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board and LAKU Management Sdn Bhd in Bintulu, Miri and Limbang are not affected by the dry spell at the moment.

He said these water supply authorities are closely monitoring the situation including raw water source supplies at their intakes.

The minister advised the public to contact the hotlines for water supply authorities in the event of water disruption in their areas.

The hotlines are for LAKU (Miri) 085-426626/436626; LAKU (Bintulu/Samalaju) 086-31816; LAKU (Limbang) 085-215633/215644/211601; Kuching Water Board (KWB) 082-222333; Sibu Water Board (SWB) 084-216311; and JBALB OPS Room (HQ) 082-263078.