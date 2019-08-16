Report on Kampung Kerinchi PPR lift fall to be released next week

In the incident, the lift, with nine people and its door still open, plunged from the fifth floor to the ground floor because of suspected failure of the break system. — Picture via Twittter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — The findings of the forensic investigation into the August 2 incident where a lift malfunctioned and plunged at the Kampung Kerinchi People’s Housing project (PPR) will be released next week, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said he was promised that the report would be submitted to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today.

However, Khalid said he had not received the report yet.

Khalid was speaking to reporters after a campaign to raise the Jalur Gemilang with asnaf (tithe recipients), organised by the D’Tandoor Restaurant here today.

In the incident, the lift, with nine people and its door still open, plunged from the fifth floor to the ground floor because of suspected failure of the break system. Eight of them sustained multiple injuries on the legs, wrists and hands.

Khalid also suggested that the joint management body or the residents’ association of buildings be involved in monitoring the maintenance of lifts to ensure transparency and effectiveness of the works. — Bernama