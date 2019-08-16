Grab driver robbed by three masked men in Johor

The police said the Grab driver was unharmed in the incident. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 16 — A Grab driver was robbed of his personal belongings, including cash and two handphones, by three masked men, one armed with a machete, in Persiaran Saujana, Jalan Masai Lama, near Johor Jaya, here yesterday.

Seri Alam district deputy police chief DSP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the 25-year-old driver was resting in his car at about 5.20am at a parking area when another car with three men inside suddenly pulled up alongside him.

The three men, all wearing a mask and one armed with a machete, then confronted the driver.

Fearing for his safety, the driver handed over his wallet as demanded by the three men, who then fled in their car, he said in a statement here today.

Shahrulanuar Mushaddat said the wallet contained, among others, the victim’s personal documents, bank cards and RM540. The victim was not harmed.

A video recording of the robbery has gone viral on social media and police are looking for the suspects based on the footage of a CCTV recording near the scene.

Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Johor police contingent hotline at 07-2212999 or Seri Alam police at 07-3864222. — Bernama