Malaysian student who fell to his death buried in Sydney

SYDNEY, Aug 15 — Amirul Ashraff Md Azhar, 22, believed to have died after falling from the 23rd floor of his apartment in Sydney, Australia, was laid to rest yesterday.

His father Md Azhar Hasbullah, 48, said Amirul Ashraff’s remains were buried after Zohor prayers in Sydney.

“Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) officials contacted me at 11am (Malaysian time) yesterday to inform me the funeral rites were over.

“I am grateful and thankful to MARA for taking care of my son’s funeral and I accept this as God’s divine plan,” he said when met at Kampung Tersusun Tekah, near here today.

Last Tuesday, a news portal reported that a Malaysian student died after falling off an apartment building in Sydney, Australia.

Amirul Ashraff from Taiping was a final year Mechatronic Engineering student at the University of Technology Sydney, Australia.

Md Azhar, a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) retiree said he had not received any information on the autopsy report.

“I have not planned to visit my visit son’s grave yet as I am still coping with the loss,” he said. — Bernama