Aide confirms Selangor MB got PKR letter but denies it is a warning

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari's aide said the letter was to seek information from Amirudin over remarks he made about the sex video scandal allegedly linked to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has received the letter sent by the PKR disciplinary board over his public remarks.

However, his aide who confirmed the matter denied that it was a warning letter but only one to seeking information from Amirudin over remarks he made about the sex video scandal allegedly linked to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“No such thing as warning letter. It’s a letter for explanation,” Amirudin’s press secretary, Mohamed Fareed Mohamed Ashaaree, told Malay Mail via text message.

On July 25, the PKR disciplinary board said it would write to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary and PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak and Amirudin to seek their explanations over statements made about the sex videos.

The PKR disciplinary board said it received complaints regarding the conduct of several party members who allegedly issued statements attacking unnamed individuals.

Police previously arrested and remanded Farhash for eight days over the alleged distribution of the pornographic video.

When contacted today, PKR disciplinary board chief Datuk Ahmad Kassim confirmed sending the letter to Amirudin.

“We’ve sent the letter but I can’t recall when we sent it. It was sometime last week or two weeks ago,” Kassim told Malay Mail.

Asked if the matter will be discussed at the party’s political bureau meeting he said: “Not sure yet. It’ll depend on the president.”