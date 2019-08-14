DPM conveys condolences to Nora Quoirin’s family

Nora Anne’s parents, Sebastian and Meabh Quoirin speaks to a member of the search and rescue team near The Dusun August 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian police source

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today conveyed her sympathy and condolences to the family of Nora Anne Quoirin, the Irish teen who was found dead near Seremban yesterday after having gone missing for 10 days.

“I’m very sad about the death of Nora Anne and I convey my deepest condolences to her family.

“I pray for their strength to go through this difficult period. We believe the police will do their utmost to unravel this tragic death,” she tweeted.

The body of Nora Anne, a 15-year-old special-needs girl, was found yesterday afternoon about two kilometres from The Dusun resort, in Pantai, Seremban, where she and her family checked in on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday in Malaysia.

Nora Anne went missing the following day and a massive search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately. Her body was discovered yesterday. — Bernama