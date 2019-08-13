Johor may enlist cabbies, e-hailing drivers as tourism ‘ambassadors’

Johor Tourism, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung (centre) during the soft launch of the Visit Johor 2020 logo and mascot campaign at Komtar JBCC in Johor Baru August 13, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — Taxi drivers and drivers with e-hailing companies may be roped to help the state government in its Visit Johor Year 2020 campaign.

Johor Tourism director Zihan Ismail said transport is key to the success of Johor’s tourism, adding that the response from taxi associations and the Johor Public Transport Corporation during discussions have been positive so far.

“We plan to place promotional pamphlets and brochures in taxis and public buses to inform people on the interesting places they can visit during the campaign period.

“In addition to that, we are also looking at having taxi drivers as our ‘ambassadors’ as they are able to guide passengers, either locals or foreigners, on places they can visit or eat in Johor,” Zihan said during the soft launch of the tourism campaign logo and mascot here today.

She said that Tourism Johor has also been in with with Grab — the biggest e-hailing service currently — but the company currently does not cover all districts in Malaysia’s southernmost state.

“Hopefully they able to rectify it soon,” she said.

Also present was Johor tourism, women, family and community development committee chairman Liow Cai Tung.