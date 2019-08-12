Deputy IGP: Stop manipulating deadly Sungai Besi road rage incident to trigger racial tension

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor issued a stern warning today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor today advised the public to stop speculating and spreading rumours on the Sungai Besi road rage incident on August 10 that left one person dead as it could incite racial tension in the country.

“There has been too much speculation on this case on social media platforms and other communication channels.

“Certain parties have even gone to the extent of manipulating the incident in order to incite racial sentiments that can jeopardise the peace and order of the country,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said the police have already issued several official statements on what sparked the road rage incident and that arrests in connection with the case have already been made.

“We urge the witnesses who saw the incident to come forward and facilitate police investigations,” he said.

He also advised the public to stop speculating on the matter and sharing unverified news that they receive via their social media platforms.

The road rage incident took place near the Sungai Besi toll plaza on Saturday. In the incident, a motorist, who attacked another driver with a baseball bat, was killed after the latter drove into him while trying to flee the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation report, the incident occurred after the deceased rear-ended another vehicle, triggering a chase that ended at an intersection in Bandar Baru Bangi.

Both drivers then alighted to confront each other but other motorists who stopped at the scene managed to de-escalate the situation and the two men eventually returned to their cars.

However, witnesses said the deceased seemed dissatisfied with the outcome and retrieved a baseball bat from his car, which he then used to hit the front of the other driver’s car.

The latter then engaged his car, which led to it moving forward and pinning the man against a road divider.

The deceased, a 29-year-old man, was brought to Nilai Medical Centre for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The police have arrested the other driver, a man aged 40, and his 36-year-old wife. Both have since been remanded.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Videos of the incident have also been shared across social media, with some commenters focusing on the race of the two drivers involved.