Report: Police probe on Najib’s sniper attack claim still open

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Police have yet to close their investigation into former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claim he was targeted by an unidentified sniper in Pekan, Pahang in 2017.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Othman Nanyan said the case was pending further information.

“We cannot narrow down who the shooter is, even though we tried various methods, including roping in chemists to examine the crime scene,” he was quoted saying.

Othman also said investigators have not found any bullets the sniper may have fired.

Speaking at the “Hard Truth: Cash is King” forum at Umno’s headquarters, Najib claimed the sniper had fired a shot at his room while he was out of the Pekan Umno office, allegedly as a warning sign.

He insisted on his official Facebook on August 9 that he was not lying about the incident.

The Pekan MP alleged that the sniper’s shot struck the side of a mirror in his room.

Najib asserted that this was why there was always increased security around him at all times, claiming that the sniper had used a “long-range, high powered sniper rifle”.