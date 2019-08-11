Police knocked on more than 30 houses around resort in search of missing Irish teen

International relations IGP Secretariat Office ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (right) shows Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor around The Dusun resort August 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Police have knocked on the doors of more than 30 houses surrounding The Dusun resort in Kampung Baru Pantai in Negri Sembilan in their search for missing Irish teenager with special needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15.

As the search enters eighth day, Negri Sembilan deputy police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said investigators have also recorded statements from all villa owners in the area.

“We have gone to more than 30 homes and yes, we have also spoken to every single villa in the area,” he said this evening at a press conference in Pantai police station.

Mohamad also dismissed claims that police have stopped resorts in the area from organising hiking activities near the dewy jungle trekking spot, located away from the search area.

“We never stopped anyone from hiking. In fact we encourage them. Who knows if they also chance upon the victim... it will be better for us if they find her,” he said.

He also said nine individuals from Seremban today came forward and volunteered to help in the search efforts.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks with Nora Anne’s father, Sebastian Quoirin August 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

Meanwhile, when asked by a reporter if police received any information from a local who claimed to have heard an unusual truck sounds at 3am on the day Nora Anne went missing, Mohamad replied: “This is the first information, we need to investigate further.”

Earlier today, rescue workers tirelessly looking for Nora Anne on Hari Raya Aidiladha were visited by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor, who sought to raise their spirits for the continued search.

Mazlan also met with the teen’s parents, Sebastian and Meabh Quoirin, and spent some time with them before leaving.

He had also joined the rescue team and spoke briefly with the workers from various agencies including the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), General Operations Force, and the Federal Reserve Unit.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor meets the search and rescue team to give a morale boost for working on Hari Raya Haji August 11, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

With Muslims celebrating Aidiladha today, some rescue workers held a prayer session at the Masjid Kariah Pantai in the morning before joining the rest of the search team who went on despite the major festival.

On the eve of Aidiladha, Sebastian and Meabh made their first public appearance here and expressed the family’s deep gratitude to the search team for their efforts, noting that the search was ongoing for their daughter despite the religious holiday.

Nora Anne flew to Kuala Lumpur from London with her father and two siblings on August 4 for a two-week holiday. Her mother arrive separately from Singapore.

The family journeyed together to the upscale forest resort from the airport that Saturday.

Nora Anne was found missing from her bedroom which she shared with her siblings at 8am the following day.

In a statement yesterday, police said they have narrowed the search area on the belief that the teen could not have gone far.

However, search efforts involving over 300 personnel have yet to provide clues of her location.