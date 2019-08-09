Putrajaya appoints DreamEDGE to produce Malaysia’s third national car

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking shakes hands with DreamEdge CEO Khairil Adri Adnan (second from left) during a press conference at i-Tech Tower, Cyberjaya August 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CYBERJAYA, August 9 — Cyberjaya-based company DreamEDGE will produce Malaysia’s third national car, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) announced today.

“The Prime Minister had informed me recently to look into facilities at DreamEDGE as they would be an important mover in the industry.

“The objective of new national car is to adopt science, technology and engineering. It is a fully fledged vehicle developed in Malaysia,” International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said.

“DreamEDGE is the anchor company and is wholly privately funded and will lead the way in building the national car.”

The first model prototype is expected in March 2020 with the first car launch likely to be in March 2021.

On its website, DreamEDGE states that it focuses on several types of innovation, from product and process innovation to business and service innovations.

Founded in 2007, it boasts a manufacturing and prototyping centre in Cyberjaya, an innovation lab in Bukit Jalil within the R&D institute Sirim, a design centre in Taiping, as well as an R&D office in Tokyo, Japan.

The government has previously said that the third car will be an extended-range vehicle, but today’s announcement did not elaborate on this.

