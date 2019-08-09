Negri Sembilan’s Pekan Pantai community holds ‘solat hajat’ prayers for missing Irish teen

A woman takes a picture of a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Aug 9 — Residents around Pekan Pantai here held ‘solat hajat’ (prayer of need) after the Friday prayers, in seeking divine intervention that missing Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin will be found safe.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate 15-year-old who went missing from The Dusun Resort on Sunday entered the sixth day today.

Leading the prayers was Imam II of the Pantai Kariah Mosque, Mohd Taufek Awaludin He was joined by Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar and about 300 residents from several villages in the area.

Speaking to reporters after the prayers, Mohd Taufek said the mosque’s committee is ready to perform further ‘solat hajat’ the prayers for the duration of the search effort.

“The missing of Nora Anne happened in our village area, therefore our hope is that Allah will facilitate the SAR operations. This is the first ‘special prayers’ performed by the villagers in a missing person case,” he said.

A helicopter equipped with a thermal camera is seen in the jungle above The Dusun in Seremban August 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Meanwhile, police continued to distribute Nora Anne’s picture with details such as full name, age, passport number and the date she went missing at roadblocks.

In addition, public areas such as bus stations and restaurants were also pasted with the missing teen’s picture.

Nora Anne who has learning difficulties arrived with her family from London on Saturday for a two-week vacation and was reported missing the following day.

She was found missing from her room at The Dusun resort by her family at 8am (on Sunday). — Bernama