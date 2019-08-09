PDRM announce transfer of senior officials

Surina Saad has been named new Perlis police chief. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, August 9 — Perlis will have a new Police Chief with the appointment of SAC Datuk Surina Saad to the post, effective from Sept 10.

She is currently the Principal Assistant Director E5 in the Special Branch, Bukit Aman.

The transfers also involve several senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said its corporate communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement today.

The other transfers involve the head of the PDRM Management College Studies Centre in the Kuala Lumpur PDRM College, SAC Datuk Shafie Ismail who has been appointed as Johor Deputy Police Chief the rank of acting DCP.

Principal Assistant Director E6 in the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, DCP Datuk Cheong Koon Kock has been appointed Special Branch Deputy Director II, Bukit Aman with the rank of acting CP.

Deputy head of the Perak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) , Intelligence/Operations, ACP Anuar Othman has been appointed state CID chief with the rank of acting SAC.

Assistant director (D9) Special Investigations of CID Bukit Aman, ACP Sapii Ahmad will be head of the Kedah CID, with the rank of SAC.

The transfer order also saw Bandar Baharu District Police Chief, Kedah, DSP Barudin Wariso appointed Perak Tengah District Police Chief with the rank of Superintendent while Head of Subang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement DSP Ramsay Anak Embol has been appointed Kuala Pilah District Police Chief with the rank of Superintendent.

Hulu Selangor District Deputy Police Chief DSP Azman Ab Rahman will be the district Police Chief, with the rank of Superintendent.

Other transfers involve Padawan District Deputy Police Chief in Sarawak, DSP Merbin Ak Lisa who will be Police Chief in Dalat District, Sarawak.

All the transfer orders are effective from Sept 10. — Bernama