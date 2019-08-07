Report: DAP source says party will back Selangor Speaker against any ouster bid

An unnamed DAP lawmaker allegedly said that the party will defend Ng at all costs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — DAP will protect and defend Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim should there be a bid to remove him over his alleged blocking of an attempt to introduce an amendment which would allow the unilateral conversion of minors to Islam.

According to Malaysiakini, a PKR faction had proposed the idea of removing him, after Ng allegedly blocked Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shaari’s attempt to push through the Bill.

An unnamed DAP lawmaker was quoted by the news portal as saying that the party will defend Ng at all costs as the Selangor Speaker has done an admirable job in sticking to his guns over the matter.

“The Speaker has made a daring move.

“This is because he knows the Bill may create social disorder, so he sacrificed himself and took a risk to make sure the Bill was not tabled,” the DAP leader reportedly said, adding that Ng used a “clever but legal way” to block the Bill.

“DAP assemblypersons will protect him at all costs, as he acted in the interest of society and all ethnic groups.

“We can say he is very selfless. He knows his actions may cause unhappiness on the mentri besar’s (Amirudin Shari) part, but he dared to go through with it.”

It is understood that the Selangor MB had planned to push through an amendment to a state enactment which currently says that individuals below 18 must contain the consent of both “mother and father” before converting to Islam.

The planned amendment will see a change of this wording to “mother or father”; meaning that one parent will get to decide on the conversion of a minor.

State Pakatan Harapan leaders will meet Amirudin tomorrow, where it is likely that the controversial Bill — which has split the coalition — will be discussed.