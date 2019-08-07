In Johor, 147 counterfeit Nur Sajat corsets seized

Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement chief Zubir Hamsa (fourth from left) holding-up the popular brand imitation corsets at the ministry’s state officemin Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 7 — The Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 147 corsets that were counterfeits of cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman’s brand and worth over RM17,000 in several raids here today.

The raids were understood to have initiated based on Nur Sajat’s complaint that imitation corsets bearing her “Let’s Cantik” brand were publicly sold in Johor.

KPDNHEP enforcement chief Zubir Hamsa said the items were seized during an operation that started yesterday and ended early today at seven premises in Pandan and Bandar Baru Uda between 7pm and 1am.

He said the operation was based on information and intelligence the ministry’s officers gathered over the last two weeks after receiving the official complaint.

“During the raids, the enforcement officers checked the premises that were found to be selling the imitation corsets using the popular brand name,” said Zubir at the Johor KPDNHEP’s office in Menara Ansar here today.

Zubir said the enforcement officers have also recorded statements from all seven premise owners regarding the sale of the imitation corsets.

“We have since seized the imitation items under Section 8(2)(c) of the Trade Law Act 2011 for further investigations.

“We will continue to conduct inspections and continue to monitor premises suspected of supplying and selling imitation goods in an effort to protect consumer rights and intellectual properties.

“All traders are advised to adhere to the law and not be involved in imitation and counterfeit goods.

“At the same time, I urged consumers to make sure that they purchase genuine brand name items and not fake ones,” said Zubir.

Nur Sajat’s Let’s Cantik corsets start from RM110 and are said to incorporate Korean technology for improved heat dissipation.