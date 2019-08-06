PAS leader challenges DAP ministers to quit over khat, Zakir Naik

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says DAP ministers who disagreed with the teaching of khat in schools and the non-extradition of Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik should quit. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― DAP ministers who disagreed with the teaching of khat in schools and the non-extradition of Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik should resign, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said today.

The PAS deputy president accused the DAP ministers of being “selfish” by trying to distance their party from the government decisions that triggered controversy and reminded them that they were collectively responsible with the federal Cabinet.

“The extradition of Dr Zakir Naik has been explained well and clearly by the Home Ministry. However, the DAP keeps pressing on this issue. Likewise the implementation of khat,” he said in a statement.

The Kubang Kerian MP claimed the DAP ministers were even going against decisions “finalised” by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, which he said was evidence of disunity within Pakatan Harapan.

“I also have said previously that many government agenda will be sabotaged by their own party components as they don’t have a collective responsibility among them,” he claimed without elaboration.

He also urged the prime minister to quickly end the matter to prevent it from disrupting his administration.

Malaysia needed a strong and united Cabinet to convince foreign investors of the country’s stability, he added.

DAP convened a meeting of its lawmakers yesterday to gather their feedback on the proposed introduction of Khat, a traditional form of Malay-Arabic calligraphy, in vernacular schools.

Last month, Dr Mahathir admitted that Malaysia is not keen for Dr Zakir Naik to be here, but is hard-pressed to deport him elsewhere as “many countries” will not accept the controversial Islamic preacher either.