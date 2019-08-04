PM: Youth play crucial role in continuing Malaysia’s vision

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 at Dataran Pahlawan in Melaka August 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government recognises the great role that the young generation can play, and views their contribution as very important to continue Malaysia’s vision in the future.

In this regard, the prime minister said, some of the measures that have been implemented by the government include giving them the opportunity to participate in the country’s democratic system at a younger age.

It includes an amendment to the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age to 18 years, which was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on July 16, he said when launching the national-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) 2019 at Dataran Pahlawan here last night.

Also present were Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo, who is also 2019 National Month Celebration Main Committee chairman, Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari, Cabinet ministers and state executive councillors.

Dr Mahathir said the amendment, which also allows for automatic registration of voters, would open up opportunities for those aged 18 and above to offer themselves as election candidates.

“While our expectations are high for today’s young generation, we are also worried that they are living in such comfort that they do not realise how much sacrifices have been made to bring the country to where it is today.

“Some of them have become the generation that forgets the nation’s journey and struggles. To them, the good and the comforts they are currently enjoying are normal, and the country’s problems are not their responsibility,” he said, adding that such perceptions could destroy the country.

Dr Mahathir said the spirit of patriotism and high self-esteem should be instilled in the younger generation at all times as their personalities would reflect the country’s present and future identity.

“This can also produce a generation that has a high spirit of nationalism and indirectly turns them into useful individuals to religion, nation and country,” he said. — Bernama