TMJ: Loyalty to King and Country important in maintaining multiracial harmony

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said by abiding to the second principle of the Rukun Negara, continuity in cultural and religious traditions would be ensured through the ages. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Aug 3 — The second principle of the Rukun Negara, “Loyalty to King and Country” is an essential element in maintaining harmony in our multiracial society, said Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

He said by abiding to this principle, continuity in cultural and religious traditions would be ensured through the ages.

“This second principle of the Rukun Negara clearly speaks of loyalty to king and country though the value seems to be fading these days,” he said.

Tunku Ismail said this at the 38th Public University Palapes Cadet Officer’s Royal Accreditation Ceremony at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), here today.

After receiving the royal salute Tunku Ismail inspected a parade led by recipient for the Best Palapes Cadet Officer award, Kamarul Hafizi Kamaruzaman.

A total of 1,560 Palapes cadet officers, 881 from the Army, 330 from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and 349 from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) were accredited during the ceremony held at Dewan Sultan Iskandar.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, Air Force chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army deputy chief Lt Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah and Navy deputy chief Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya. — Bernama