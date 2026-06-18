KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Two military personnel were charged in the Sessions Court in Alor Setar, Kedah, today with smuggling three Myanmar nationals into Malaysia through the Malaysia-Thailand border last month.

The accused, Mohd Zulhilmi Aqwa A Rahman, 34, and Mohamad Johan Iskandar Shah Jeffry Pidin, 26, indicated that they understood the charges after they were read separately before Judge Sharmila Abdul Samad, reported Berita Harian.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Zulhilmi Aqwa was accused of using a white Toyota Yaris to transport two smuggled Myanmar migrants aged 29 and 19.

Mohamad Johan Iskandar Shah was separately accused of using a maroon Perodua Bezza to transport a 61-year-old Myanmar migrant who had been smuggled into the country.

Both men were alleged to have committed the offences at Check Point Foxtrot, the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS), at 7.13pm on May 22.

The charges were framed under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Nurfatin Mastura Asri. Mohd Zulhilmi Aqwa was represented by lawyer Datuk Shanmugam Ganesan, while Mohamad Johan Iskandar Shah was unrepresented.

Nurfatin Mastura informed the court that bail was not offered as the offence falls under the relevant provision of the Act.

The court fixed August 17 for further mention and the submission of related documents.