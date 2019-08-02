Ku Nan corruption trial: Witness confirms no RM2m transaction from Tadmansori Holdings to Umno

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 1, 2019. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A witness today told the High Court here that there was no RM2 million transaction made from the account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor was the largest shareholder, into the Umno account.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) enforcement officer Muhamad Saad Bordani, 37, said his investigation did not show that the money was used for Umno or for the by-elections in Sungai Besar, Selangor and Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Questioned by Deputy Public Prosecutor Haderiah Siri, about his actions after Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong’s testimony that the RM2 million payment was a political contribution from the company to Umno, the witness said he obtained all the documents related to the RM2 million transaction from Aset Kayamas and Tadmansori Holdings.

“Investigations on Tadmansori Holdings showed that money had gone into Tadmansori (from Aset Kayamas) but no money had gone out of Tadmansori Holdings to Umno. I also did not see the money being spent for the by-elections (in Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar),” he said on the 12th day of the RM2 million corruption trial against Tengku Adnan, who is the former Federal Territories minister.

The 23rd prosecution witness said that in the early stages of the investigation, the MACC investigating officer searched Aset Kayamas Assets and did not find the RM2 million transaction to Umno.

“We asked the company (Aset Kayamass) to submit all documents related to the transaction to the MACC. The company knew that the documents related to the RM2 million payment needed to be submitted to the MACC and it knew that we needed the receipt.

“My investigation showed that there was no transaction from Aset Kayamas to Umno, instead, the money was paid to Tadmansori. So why should UMNO issue the receipt when the money went to Tadmansori?” he said when Haderiah asked him for clarification over his statement that no further action was taken by the investigation officer to obtain the receipt or documents.

Earlier, when cross-examined by Tengku Adnan’s counsel, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, on whether there was a political element in the investigation into the RM2 million corruption case, Muhamad Saad said there was no political element and no directive from the ‘political master’ in the probe.

“Are investigations conducted because of the directive of the political master,” asked Tan to which

Muhamad Saad replied, “No”.

On July 2, the fourth prosecution witness who was Tengku Adnan’s former driver, told the court that he had been asked by the former Federal Territories minister to deposit a cheque for RM2 million into the Tadmansori account.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The prosecution’s trial before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ended today with 23 prosecution witnesses called to testify. The court set October 4 for both sides to present their submissions. — Bernama