HR Ministry, cops say no proof Klang firm forbidding Muslim staff from praying

The reflection of a Muslim man is seen as he attends Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — There is no basis behind the complaints that a Klang-based company was allegedly refusing to let its staff pray during working hours, the Ministry of Human Resources said today.

In a statement, the ministry said it has spoken to local and foreign workers of Kapar-based Hond Tat Industries Sdn Bhd and its director, and found no proof that the company had issued the memo which went viral yesterday.

“The ministry is happy with our investigations and concluded that the top management did not issue such a memo to prohibit their staff from praying,” it said.

“There is no basis for this complaint investigations show none of the workers we spoke to at random have seen nor received this memo before.”

The viral memo, was purportedly issued by Hond Tat’s top management to its staff and production workers.

A copy of the document spead online read: “The management would like to inform all employees [that they] are not allowed to [pray] during working [hours], except [during] lunch time.

“With immediate effect, if found to be in violation of the order, a fine of RM500 shall be imposed for each offence.”

Hond Tat has denied issuing the memo, claiming it could be an act of sabotage by a disgruntled employee — even when the purported memo did not actually stipulate any ban on praying.

It has then proceeded to make a police report on the matter.

The police has since said it concurs with the ministry’s findings.

“The management of the company have denied writing the memo and believe it is fake due to the lack of a signature,” North Klang district chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said in a statement.

“We urge the public not to take any drastic action or speculate on this matter which could disrupt religious harmony in the country.”