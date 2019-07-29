Umno Veterans leader severely injured in parang attack in Kelantan

Kamaruddin was rushed to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II for treatment after he was attacked by two parang-wielding assailants. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Kelantan Umno Veterans deputy chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Abdullah was hurt after two men attacked him with parangs in Kota Baru yesterday evening.

Harian Metro reported the incident took place at 7.30pm in front of a restaurant along Jalan Tengku Chik, with Kamaruddin sustaining injuries to his waist and head.

He was subsequently rushed to the Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II for treatment.

Umno Kelantan Veterans chairman Datuk Mohd Rozali Isohak said the incident occurred after Kamaruddin left the restaurant and was headed to a nearby mosque for prayers.

Two men wielding parangs on motorcycle suddenly appeared and struck him before fleeing.

“He collapsed and had to be taken by friends to the hospital. I was shocked at the incident which befell Kamaruddin and quickly rushed there to see him.

“He just only regained consciousness and greeted me. His head and waist injuries are quite severe, with the doctor informing me he needs to undergo further examination,” Rozali said, adding at present he does not know the motive of the attack.