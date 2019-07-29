A touch of Rizalman magic for Queen’s attire

Fashion designer Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim during an interview with Bernama, July 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara tomorrow will undoubtedly be a historic moment in Malaysian history.

It will also create some very special memories for fashion designer extraordinaire Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim who has been given the honour of creating six official sets of attire for the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, to be worn in conjunction with the ceremony.

The designer has been had at work for several months, making sure that his masterpieces are not just beautiful and befitting of a Muslim queen, but also capture her fashion style, he told Bernama during a recent interview at his boutique.

The designer who has served as the royal tailor for Tunku Azizah and her family for the past 15 years, said he had been tasked to design the six creations and at the same time, use fabric woven by prison inmates at Penjara Penor and Penjara Bentong in Pahang – the weaving was based on a design conceptualised by the queen herself.

Explaining that it took about one month to complete each set of attire at a time, Rizalman who has also created 12 other sets of clothing for the royal couple’s children, said he had to ensure that the embroidery on the creations blended with other aspects of each set.

The designer shared that in designing his creations for the queen, he maintained her trademark fashion style comprising the modern ‘baju kurung’ with a round collar and pleated shoulders – his first creation for the queen many years ago comprised a black and white lace modern ‘baju kurung’.

Among the colours that bring out the beauty of the Raja Permaisuri Agong are turquoise, ivory and yellow, he added.

Apart from being entrusted with creating apparel for the royal household in conjunction with the ceremony, the fashion designer who is also known for his interior decorating flair, has also helped with preparing the throne room for the installation, by infusing design elements from historic palaces.

These touches include using for a backdrop, fabric resembling those featured in historic palaces, while thrones previously used by the agong’s departed father Almarhum Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah and the queen’s departed father Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, will be used by the royal couple during the installation.

Also of significance is ‘songket’ fabric from Brunei, specially ordered by Tunku Azizah herself and to be used in the throne room.

Recalling another special attribute of the queen, Rizalman shared that Tunku Azizah is an excellent cook who does not need to give recipes a second look, always remembering ingredients and measurements. — Bernama