Dr M: Malaysia won’t throw away Turkey’s offer of helping hand on aviation, UAVs

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad holds a press conference in Sabiha Gocken Airport Istanbul, July 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISTANBUL, July 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has vowed that Malaysia will not waste the opportunity to take up Turkey’s offers for collaboration in trade and manufacturing, especially in aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

As he concluded his official visit here today, the prime minister said it was Ankara itself that has offered its hands in such areas, and the offers have solved Putrajaya’s problems of trying to achieve technological transfers from other reluctant countries.

“We feel that the offer given by them must be taken, so we can leap-frog in achieving technology in aviation and UAVs,” he told a press conference at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport here.

“The UAVs are really important because now everything uses these UAVs, that are remotely-controlled from land.”

