Celcom deploys Malaysia’s first 5G Live Cluster Field Trial

PETALING JAYA, July 26 — In a bid to accelerate 5G realisation in Malaysia, Celcom Axiata Bhd has deployed the country’s first 5G Live Cluster Field Trial.

Chief executive officer, Idham Nawawi said the six-month 5G field trial will be conducted at its headquarters, @celcom and the surrounding areas of Petaling Jaya Sentral to test and observe the application of 5G coverage in real-life environments.

“Celcom’s 5G Live Cluster Field Trial will explore 5G application models and use cases, demonstrating 5G’s ability to support Smart City applications and to explore new vertical industries such as transportation, agriculture, education, security and many more,” he told reporters at the launch of the field trial here, today.

Idham said 5G is expected to deliver comprehensive connectivity to consumers and businesses with a differentiated experience.

Celcom’s initial 5G tests saw user throughput of close to six gigabits per second, and will be further optimised during the live field trials within selected areas in Petaling Jaya, such as Section 14, Crystal Crown Hotel, Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tower and Taman Jaya LRT Station.

These 5G macro sites cover about 1.22 square kilometre, encompassing around 450 households, 130 shop lots, offices, shopping areas, outdoor spaces and an estimated population of over 4,600.

Idham said an in-depth study on 5G’s characteristics is crucial to ensure a smooth roll out in the near future, and the cluster field trial is an ideal platform to test its capabilities thoroughly.

“Our network experts, together with multiple technology partners, will be testing and familiarising with 5G user experience, use cases, network configurations, customer lifecycle management, network optimisation and commercialisation, which will eventually lead to the evolution of existing services, processes, products and business models.

“We are very confident that this 5G trial will allow us to understand and eventually deliver a world-class 5G network to all Malaysians and realise a truly digital Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama