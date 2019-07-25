Wait, Azmin joining Gerakan? But allies say he’s not going anywhere, not even Bersatu

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press after visiting Felcra residents at the Dewan Besar Seberang Perak, Kampung Gajah July 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali could be considering leaving his own party for Gerakan, according to an Utusan online report.

This, according to unnamed sources, is due to his strained relationship with PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his ongoing sex video scandal that’s plaguing the party.

The report added that Gerakan leaders are currently deciding whether to accept Azmin into the party and if they do what role or position to give the Economic Affairs minister.

But Azmin’s allies like Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has denied such rumours, and said that the PKR deputy would not leave the party for other parties like Bersatu.

“As far as I know Azmin won the deputy president’s post by a large majority,” Sinar Harian quoted Amirudin.

“As the majority winner there should be no issues with him exiting the party,” he added.

The PKR disciplinary board will be issuing warning letters to the Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak Amirudin to seek explanation of their controversial statements made over the recent sex video scandal.

Farhash, who is also the political secretary of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was released from police custody on Tuesday after eight days in police remand.

He was remanded under Section 292 of the Penal Code, pertaining to disseminating obscene material as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which deals with the improper use of network facilities or network service.

A PKR member lodged a report yesterday to urge the disciplinary body to take action against Farhash for calling party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali “semburit”.

Farhash made the remark outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters after his release.

“Semburit” is a Malay word for men involved in gay sex.

Amirudin, on the other hand, would be summoned in relation to a speech made at a solat hajat event at his home last weekend.