Jho Low was AmBank’s alternative contact for Najib’s accounts, ex-manager tells SRC trial

AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― A former AmBank relationship manager told the High Court today that Jho Low was the go-to-person if the bank was unable to contact the main person mandated by Datuk Seri Najib Razak to act for his accounts.

The prosecution's 54th witness, Joanna Yu Ging Ping testified that she would usually contact Low ― whose full name is Low Taek Jho ― if Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil was unreachable in regards to Najib's banking accounts in AmBank and the accounts' common overdraft issues.

Yu earlier confirmed in court Nik Faisal's appointment as an authorised personnel to manage all five of Najib's bank accounts after instruction letters signed by Najib to the AmBank branch manager on the official appointment was shown to her for verification during examination-in-chief by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram.

Between 2011 and 2015, Najib had a total of five AmBank accounts — four current and one savings account.

She further explained that Low's relationship with Najib had already been established when Najib expressed interest in opening a savings and a current account with AmBank in January 2011.

Sithambaram: Who were you in contact to get written instructions in regards to Datuk Seri Najib's current accounts?

Yu: I was in contact with Nik, if I cannot get him I would get Jho Low.

Sithambaram: Who is authorised to give you written instructions?

Yu: The mandate holder, Nik Faisal.

Sithambaram: Why did you contact Jho Low when he is not account holder or mandate holder?

Yu: He was not the mandate holder to give us written instructions, he was however the person who facilitated the opening of Najib's first current account. At that time he was the contact between the account holder and the bank until the mandate holder was appointed. Many times I received messages from him inquiring on the account balance, whether it was overdrawn or not.

Asked whether there were other reasons she could think of beside the aforementioned reason, Yu pointed out that Low seemed to be in close contact with Najib and Nik Faisal.

“He seemed to be in touch with account and mandate holder. When I couldn't reach Nik Faisal, I texted Jho Low then suddenly I got a call from Nik Faisal,” she said.

Asked why she did not contact Najib personally when the designated mandate holder of the accounts was unreachable, Yu conceded that she did not have direct access to Najib himself.

“I don't have access direct to Datuk Seri Najib and we have instructions to check with Nik who is the mandate holder and we have to follow mandate letter,” she said.

Najib, who is also Pekan MP, is currently on trial for alleged abuse of position, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, which is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MORE TO COME