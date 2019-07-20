PKR state chairman council not about Anwar, says coordinator

PKR SCC coordinator Datuk Johari Abdul speaks to the media during PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PORT DICKSON, July 20 — Contrary to insinuations, the formation by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) of its State Chairmen Council (SCC) is about providing a better avenue for state leaders to present the grouses of the people to the top leadership in a more organised manner.

Asserting so, PKR SCC coordinator Datuk Johari Abdul said the council was not about strengthening president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s position in the party as claimed.

He said the plan to form the council was mooted three months ago.

“The state leaders are the frontliners in facing the people’s complaints and must resolve them with the help of the top leadership and ministries.

“Now is the appropriate time for the council to materialise, before it’s too late...we don’t want to be trapped in time,” he told a media conference at a related PKR programme here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also PKR Advisory Council chairman, and Anwar.

Meanwhile, Johari who also Kedah State Leadership Council chairman sought Anwar’s commitment and PKR’s central leadership to prioritise issues involving the welfare of the people and states, as well as pledges made by Pakatan Harapan in its 14th general election manifesto.

On state chairmen who had not signed the supporting document to form the council, he said it was not obligatory.

“There is no pressure from us. This is not something mandatory but more voluntary. To date, the document has been signed by myself, and state chairmen of Perlis, Melaka, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory, Kelantan, Pahang, Penang, Negri Sembilan and Sabah.

“Those who have not signed are state chairmen of Perak who is still under police investigation, Selangor and Sarawak.

“Johor’s state chairman has not signed the document as he had said he wanted to resign,” Johari said.

Johor PKR chairman Hasan Karim’s resignation was rejected by Anwar who said he did not accept his reason for quitting.

“He wrote to me three weeks ago on his intention because there have been some views by members and he is concerned that his stance might complicate relations between the party and Istana I don’t agree with that,” Anwar said. — Bernama