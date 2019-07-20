Abang Jo: Sarawakians must know the history of Sarawak Day

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg wants all Sarawakians to know the history of Sarawak Day or Sarawak Independence Day that is observed on July 22 every year. — Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg wants all Sarawakians to know the history of Sarawak Day or Sarawak Independence Day that is observed on July 22 every year. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 20 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg wants all Sarawakians to know the history of Sarawak Day or Sarawak Independence Day that is observed on July 22 every year.

Abang Johari said people born before 1963 were the witnesses to various phases of development which take place in the state encompassing economy, social, physical and politics.

“July 22 (1963) is a historical day that must be known by all Sarawakians especially the events leading to the day Sarawak was given the authority to self-govern at that time,” he said in a statement today.

He also called on Sarawakians to remain united to ensure that Sarawak would achieve its developed status by 2030 and its economy must be enhanced in tandem with the global economy including the digital economy.

A total of seven main events are to be held starting from July 20 to 22 culminating with the main event, the Sarawak Day Rally on the morning of July 22 at the Bintulu Old Airport.

Meanwhile, minister-in-charge of the celebrations Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi in a similar message called on all Sarawakians, especially those in Bintulu and nearby areas to join in the events as a gesture of appreciation for the sacrifices and struggles of past leaders who contributed to the development and progress of Sarawak.

Dr Rundi who is also the state Minister for Utilities said there are seven ‘interesting and exciting’ activities to be held, namely the Sarawak Day E-Sports 2019; Sarawak Day Run (21km Bintulu Run); Majlis Kesyukuran (Thanksgiving); Kamek Sayang Sarawak Concert; Sarawak Day Rally; Sarawak Day Exhibition and Love Sarawak Through History. — Bernama