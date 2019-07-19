Three Bukit Aman counter-terrorism operatives arrested for running extortion racket

The suspects admitted to being involved in 12 other cases in Ampang, Setapak, Selayang, Sungai Buluh, Ulu Yam, Meru and Klang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Three federal Special Branch operatives, including an inspector and two constables, were recently arrested after they were implicated in an extortion racket based in Klang Valley.

The three policemen, aged between 22 and 28, have been identified as serving under Bukit Aman’s Counter-Terrorism (E8) Division for the past two to three years.

The trio, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigators on July 13, are believed to have operated an extortion racket that spanned throughout Klang Valley for the past few months.

Informed sources, familiar with the investigation, said investigators chanced upon the three male suspects following a report lodged by a 28-year-old sundry shop assistant who alleged he was threatened and assaulted by a group of policemen from Bukit Aman at his outlet in Lembah Jaya Selatan in Ampang Jaya on July 11 at 11.30pm.

“The victim, an Indonesian, lodged a police report at the Pandan Indah police station after he was threatened with arrest, assaulted and had his passport seized by five men in a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle.

“The suspects also dragged the victim to the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters on the pretext of arresting him before they contacted his employer on his mobile phone and demanded RM1,500 for his release.

“The suspects then made a deal and drove the victim back to the sundry shop before releasing him after the money was handed over by his employer,” one of the sources told Malay Mail.

The victim, accompanied by his employer, lodged a police report the next day.

“The district police immediately took action and classified the case under Section 395 and Section 170 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and impersonating a public servant.

“A CID team managed to arrest three out of the five suspects on the same day who were later identified as police Special Branch operatives,” said the source.

Police investigations later revealed the extent of the extortion racket after the suspects admitted to being involved in 12 other cases in Ampang, Setapak, Selayang, Sungai Buluh, Ulu Yam, Meru and Klang.

“Investigators also believe that the federal Special Branch operatives had misused their authority in extorting the victims under the pretext of investigations.

“The particular operatives are part of the specialised E8 division that deals with counter-terrorism and have full gazette in probing any person they suspect as a potential threat,” said the source adding that more arrests are expected to be made.

The Royal Malaysian Police's Counter-Terrorism (E8) Division under Bukit Aman’s Special Branch deals mainly with terrorists and militant threats in the country.

Over the years, they have been credited with a slew of arrests while curbing insurgency and militant activities in the country.