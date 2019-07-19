Immigration D-G says looking to repatriate 200,000 illegal immigrants under B4G programme

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks during a media conference in Putrajaya July 19, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, July 19 — Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud today said that the department is targeting to repatriate 200,000 illegal immigrants under the new Back For Good (B4G) programme.

He said the programme is part of the department’s efforts to reduce the number of illegal immigrants in the country.

“Of course we cannot reduce their numbers to zero outright, but to some extent I am hoping this will be the same as the previous programmes, which were quite successful,” Khairul said during a press conference this afternoon.

Khairul said the RM700 fine which must be paid per illegal immigrant departing the country was approved by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“Originally under the Immigration Act 1959/1963, the maximum compound is RM3,000. So RM700 is only nearly one-third of that original value,” Khairul said.

However the director-general declined to comment why the price was set at RM700, since previous department programmes to deport illegal immigrants saw charges of around RM300.

Khairul said those who go through B4G will be issued a special pass valid for seven days.

He added the highest number of illegal immigrants in Malaysia come from Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar.

B4G was announced yesterday by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which will run from August 1 to December 31.

Eligible illegal immigrants must bring their passports, emergency travel certificates, and a ticket of return to their homeland to any Immigration Department office in order to enter the programme.