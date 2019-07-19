Govt should allow for public feedback before passing IPCMC Bill, says lawyer

Syahredzan urged the government to hold public consultation and feedback sessions so that improvements can be made to the IPCMC Bill. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Civil rights lawyer Syahredzan Johan today urged the government to engage with the public before passing the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill.

The Bill was tabled yesterday by Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Law) Liew Vui Keong after more than 14 years since the inception of the IPCMC, which was recommended by a royal commission of inquiry in 2005.

The IPCMC Bill was read on the last day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting for the July session and will be tabled again and subsequently voted in October.

In a media statement, Syahredzan said the public should first be allowed to give its feedback and suggestions on the Bill prior to its implementation.

“Because the Bill was tabled on the last day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting, it can allow some time for the rakyat, civil societies and other stakeholders to give their feedback.

“The government should hold public consultation and feedback sessions and be ready to study any criticism or suggestions to improve the Bill.

“I believed that the IPCMC Bill should go through a public consultation process so that it can create a truly independent body that can monitor the actions and decision made by the police in the course of executing their responsibilities,’’ he said.

In 2005, the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management had mooted the formation of the IPCMC following a spat of custodial deaths.

The RCI also came up with 125 other recommendation which urged the police to adhere to human rights standards, improve accountability and other measures as a means to combat corruption and the culture of impunity within the police force.