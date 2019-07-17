TMJ confirms birth of baby boy

The new prince is the second son and third child for the royal couple. — Picture via Facebook/JohorRoyalPressOffice

JOHOR BARU, July 17 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife, Che’ Puan Khaleeda Bustamam, today welcomed their third bundle of joy.

The news about the birth of the royal couple’s second son was shared by Tunku Ismail on his official Facebook, HRH Crown Prince of Johor, at about 2am.

“Alhamdulillah. YM Che Puan Khaleeda has safely given birth to a prince,” Tunku Ismail said in the posting, with three pictures of the baby and Che’ Puan Khaleeda attached.

Tunku Ismail, 35, and Che’ Puan Khaleeda tied the knot on October 24, 2014, and was blessed with a daughter, Tunku Kalsom Aminah Sofiah, on June 25, 2016.

A year later, the royal couple welcomed their first son, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim, who was born on October 14, 2017.

Che Puan Khaleeda celebrated her 26th birthday yesterday. — Bernama