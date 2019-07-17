PKR rep says Anwar should dispel alleged links to sex video scandal

Dr Afif Bahardin (pic) said it was only natural for others to question Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s link to the alleged conspiracy since he was in line to be the next prime minister.. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — PKR Permatang Pauh Deputy Chief Dr Afif Bahardin wants party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to clear his name in the sex video scandal implicating Economic Affairs minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The Penang state executive councillor said it was only natural for others to question Anwar’s link to the alleged conspiracy since he was in line to be the next prime minister.

With rumours spreading that Anwar was behind the entire scandal, Dr Afif felt it was imperative to have a “clean” prime minister and not one tainted by scandal like former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The nation needs to know that Anwar is clear of all this. We do not want a prime minister who is tainted with such allegations and conspiracy,” Dr Afif told Malaysiakini.

“The country can’t afford to have a leader like former premier Najib Abdul Razak, who is tainted with the 1MDB scandal, as there is no place for gutter politics in Malaysia Baharu,” Dr Afif said.

Dr Afif’s remarks comes after Anwar said Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, should quit his post if the video was authentic.

Dr Afif said most political enthusiasts are already aware of speculation linking Azmin to the prime minister’s seat as Anwar and current prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have a shaky relationship.

“Authenticity of the rumours can be debated or squashed, but doubts about Anwar’s association with those who were nabbed by police lingers,” said the Seberang Jaya assemblyman.

Yesterday, three individuals suspected to be the masterminds behind the sex video were apprehended by the police in Johor.