Spiritual speaker BK Jayanti conducts ‘Creating Calm in Chaos’ programme in KL this Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Those seeking a modicum of calm in their lives can now do so by joining the :Creating Calm in Chaos” programme organised by Brahma Kumaris this weekend.

The programme scheduled to be held at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel in KL this Sunday (July 21) from 5pm to 7pm, will feature Brahma Kumaris’ European director BK Jayanti, an authority on applied spirituality with in-depth imbibition of virtues.

Born in 1949 in Poona, India and migrating with her family to England in the 1950s, Jayanti, also known as Sister Jayanti, began her spiritual studies and service with Brahma Kumaris at the age of 19, leaving behind her study of pharmacy at the University of London.

She has dedicated her life to self-transformation and service to humanity and is a pioneer advocate for the spiritual basis of caring for the earth.

Sister Jayanti is also a key presenter at the annual UN Climate Change conference since 2009.

Brahma Kumaris operate in Malaysia as the Persatuan Brahma Kumaris Malaysia (BKM) a spiritually-centered and non-profit as well as non-political organisation dedicated to and propagating imbibition of values through its practical programmes like stress management, positive thinking, facing challenges, meditation, programmes for youth, women, single mothers, among others.

It operates a large campus in Dengkil with residential facilities, and co-operates with the government on the socio-economic development of Indians in Malaysia through the Socio Economic Development of the Indian Community Plan and now with Malaysian Indian Transformation Plan under the new government.

BKM itself has over 50 centres and sub-centres in the country. Although operating independently, it is a member of the Worldwide Network of Brahma Kumaris, headquartered at the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University (BKSU) in Mt Abu, Rajasthan, India.

Established in 1937, BKWSU has more than 8500 centres throughout the world in more than 142 countries, and works at all levels of society for positive change.