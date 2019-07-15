Ismail Sabri: Ejection of non-Malay journos from Umno meeting a ‘technical error’

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has claimed that an incident, where non-Malay reporters were ejected from a Lembah Pantai Umno division meeting yesterday, was a “technical error”.

He said the approach used by the emcee to tell non-Malay media members to leave the venue was inappropriate and that the individual should have worded the announcement differently.

Ismail was present at the event to officiate the division meeting, held at the Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya (Paum) in Petaling Jaya.

“The approach was not suitable as the emcee should have announced that unrelated persons or those who do not have passes should leave the venue.

“It must be respected that the meeting was a closed-door event. But the word used was quite sensitive and I understand why the media who heard it might have felt offended,” Ismail told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

