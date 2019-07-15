Anwar backs Penang reclamation but wants fair compensation for fishermen, residents

Fishermen from Penang and Perak gather outside the Parliament building to protest against the Penang South Reclamation project in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Authorities should ensure adequate compensation is paid out to residents and fishermen affected by the proposed Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby, the Port Dickson MP said the current method for determining compensation was not commensurate with the impact on those affected.

“A project that costs RM16 billion should not use old methods to compensate local residents. I disagree with that. There should be a plan to help them develop.

“The profits that come from a project costing RM16 billion, RM20 billion should ensure that a fair compensation is given to the local residents.

“I have met with several Penang lawmakers and we will be having a meet to discuss... not only to hear the views from the fishermen, but to have them understand that the project can proceed,” Anwar said.

The former Permatang Pauh MP said he also discussed the land reclamation project with federal lawmakers including Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Nurul Izzah Anwar (Permatang Pauh), Sim Tze Tzin (Bayan Baru) and Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau).

