July 29 replacement holiday for schools throughout Pahang

KUANTAN, July 13 — The Education Department of Pahang yesterday announced July 29 (Monday) as replacement holiday for all schools in the state.

Its director Datuk Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said the replacement was for the school day on July 27 (Saturday).

“It is in conjunction with the birthday and coronation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on July 30,” he said in a media statement here yesterday.

The Pahang state government earlier announced July 30 and 31 as public holidays throughout the state, based on a decision by the State Government on June 12.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the resolution was taken as Sultan Abdullah’s birthday, July 30 is also the day of his installation as Malaysia’s 16th King, at Istana Negara.

He said the state government had decided to declare state holidays on both days to signify their importance. — Bernama